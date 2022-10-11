Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $500.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 11.8% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 8.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.76, down 17.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.86 billion, up 5.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.94 per share and revenue of $43.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.71% and +10.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.88, so we one might conclude that Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.59 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



