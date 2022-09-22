Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $520.29, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 8.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 7.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $4.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.86 billion, up 5.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.94 per share and revenue of $43.16 billion, which would represent changes of -8.71% and +10.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.07.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



