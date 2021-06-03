Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $445.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TMO is projected to report earnings of $5.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.83 billion, up 27.64% from the year-ago period.

TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.04 per share and revenue of $35.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.74% and +10.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TMO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. TMO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TMO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.01.

Meanwhile, TMO's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

