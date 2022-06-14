Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $507.45, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 5.09% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.15% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $4.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.86 billion, up 6.37% from the year-ago period.

TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.70 per share and revenue of $42.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.67% and +8.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.17.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.73 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

