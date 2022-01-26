Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $562.90, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 13.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 11.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $5.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.03 billion, down 14.44% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.98, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

