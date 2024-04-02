Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) standing at $571.56, reflecting a -1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.72% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 0.72% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.71, showcasing a 6.36% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.14 billion, showing a 5.28% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.53 per share and revenue of $42.74 billion, indicating changes of -0.09% and -0.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.08 of its industry.

One should further note that TMO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.43. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

