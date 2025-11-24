Markets
TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Subsidiary Prices EUR 2.1 Bln Senior Notes Offering

November 24, 2025 — 09:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has priced an offering of 2.1 billion euros aggregate principal amount of euro-denominated notes, to be issued by Thermo Fisher Scientific (Finance I) B.V., its indirect, wholly owned finance subsidiary. The offering consists of 1.0 billion euros floating rate senior notes due 2027 and 1.1 billion euros 3.628% senior notes due 2035, each issued at 100.000% of their principal amount.

The offering is expected to close on or about December 1, 2025.

Thermo Fisher said it intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures or the repurchase of its outstanding equity securities, or it may temporarily invest the net proceeds in short-term, liquid investments until they are used for their ultimate purpose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.