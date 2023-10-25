News & Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific Slides On Lower Q3 Revenue, Reduced Outlook Below Estimates

October 25, 2023

(RTTNews) - Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) are falling more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported lower revenues and reduced its full-year 23 outlook, below estimates.

The third quarter revenue was $10.57 billion, down 1 percent from $10.68 billion a year ago.

For the full year 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings of $21.50 per share, while the previous outlook was in a range of $22.28 to $22.72 per share.

Revenue projection also is cut to $42.7 billion, from the previous outlook of $43.53 billion.

Wall Street analysts are looking for $22.31 per share on revenue of $43.53 billion.

