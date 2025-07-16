Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs Deal To Buy Sanofi's Steriles Manufacturing Site In Ridgefield

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Wednesday announced the decision to acquire Sanofi's steriles manufacturing site in Ridgefield, New Jersey. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the state-of-the-art sterile fill-finish and packaging facility is expected to strengthen Thermo Fisher's U.S. manufacturing capabilities, enabling it to better support its pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

Upon completion of the transaction, the facility will become part of Thermo Fisher's pharma services business within its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, TMO is trading at $418.11, up 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

