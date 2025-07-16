Markets
SNY

Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs Deal To Buy Sanofi's Steriles Manufacturing Site In Ridgefield

July 16, 2025 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Wednesday announced the decision to acquire Sanofi's steriles manufacturing site in Ridgefield, New Jersey. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the state-of-the-art sterile fill-finish and packaging facility is expected to strengthen Thermo Fisher's U.S. manufacturing capabilities, enabling it to better support its pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

Upon completion of the transaction, the facility will become part of Thermo Fisher's pharma services business within its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, TMO is trading at $418.11, up 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF
TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.