(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced Friday that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $4 billion of shares of its common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions.

The authorization has no expiration date. This replaces the company's existing repurchase authorization, of which $1 billion was remaining.

