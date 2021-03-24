Thermo Fisher Scientific Rolls Out In-Air SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance Solution - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced Wednesday the launch of the Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler, a new surveillance solution designed to deliver fast and highly reliable insight into the presence of in-air pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

The Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler enables organizations to monitor indoor environments and strengthen facility safety protocols. However, individual testing will continue to be a cornerstone in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

As society returns to pre-pandemic activities, expanded and complementary monitoring of environments will be key in providing useful insights into virus presence. The AerosolSense Sampler is the next step in providing institutions with highly reliable information to help keep their employees and the public safe.

The AerosolSense Sampler is an in-air pathogen surveillance solution, which collects representative aerosol samples of ambient air and traps in-air pathogens on a collection substrate. The sample can be readily analyzed through subsequent laboratory testing using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methodology to confirm the presence of pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 in a space.

Thermo Fisher designed the AerosolSense Sampler to capture a wide variety of in-air pathogens and has specifically validated it for the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen.

