Thermo Fisher Scientific Raises Full-year Adj. EPS Guidance - Update

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) said it is raising full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a new range of $21.35 to $22.07 versus its previous guidance of $21.29 to $22.07. Revenue guidance continues to be in the range of $42.4 billion to $43.3 billion.

Q3 Results:

The company's earnings came in at $1.63 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $4.42 per share, in last year's third quarter. Adjusted EPS was $5.28, versus $5.69. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $10.60 billion from $10.57 billion last year.

