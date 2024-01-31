News & Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific Q4 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Sees FY24 Adj. EPS Below Market

January 31, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.63 billion, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $1.58 billion, or $4.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.20 billion or $5.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $10.89 billion from $11.45 billion last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, Thermo Fisher projects adjusted earnings per share of $20.95 to $22.00 and revenue of $42.1 billion to $43.3 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $22.04 per share and revenues of $42.93 billion for the year.

Fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share was $21.55 and revenue was $42.86 billion.

