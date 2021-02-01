Thermo Fisher Scientific Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.50 billion, or $6.24 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.84 billion or $7.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 54.5% to $10.55 billion from $6.83 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.84 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.09 vs. $3.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.56 -Revenue (Q4): $10.55 Bln vs. $6.83 Bln last year.

