News & Insights

Markets
TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 23, 2024 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.630 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $1.715 billion, or $4.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.026 billion or $5.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $10.60 billion from $10.57 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.630 Bln. vs. $1.715 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.25 vs. $4.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.60 Bln vs. $10.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.35 to $22.07 Full year revenue guidance: $42.4 to $43.3 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.