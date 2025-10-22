Thermo Fisher Scientific Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.616 billion, or $4.27 per share. This compares with $1.630 billion, or $4.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.190 billion or $5.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $11.122 billion from $10.598 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.616 Bln. vs. $1.630 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.27 vs. $4.25 last year. -Revenue: $11.122 Bln vs. $10.598 Bln last year.

