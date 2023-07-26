News & Insights

Markets
TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

July 26, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.36 billion, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $1.66 billion, or $4.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 billion or $5.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $10.69 billion from $10.97 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.51 vs. $4.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.42 -Revenue (Q2): $10.69 Bln vs. $10.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.28 - $22.72 Full year revenue guidance: $43.4 - $44.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.