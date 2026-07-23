Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.736 billion, or $4.68 per share. This compares with $1.617 billion, or $4.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.241 billion or $6.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $11.994 billion from $10.855 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.736 Bln. vs. $1.617 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.68 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue: $11.994 Bln vs. $10.855 Bln last year.

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