Thermo Fisher Scientific Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.507 billion, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $1.328 billion, or $3.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1.950 billion or $5.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $10.364 billion from $10.345 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.507 Bln. vs. $1.328 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.98 vs. $3.46 last year. -Revenue: $10.364 Bln vs. $10.345 Bln last year.

