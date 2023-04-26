Thermo Fisher Scientific Q1 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Meets View; Revenues Beat

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company fell to $1.29 billion from last year's $2.22 billion. Earnings per share were $3.32, lower than prior year's $5.61.

The first-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $5.03, compared to $7.25 in the first quarter of 2022.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined 9 percent to $10.71 billion from $11.82 billion in 2022. The Street was looking for revenues of $10.67 billion for the quarter.

Organic revenue was 8 percent lower, while core organic revenue growth was 6 percent, and COVID-19 testing revenue was $0.14 billion.

The company said it will provide updates on its 2023 financial guidance during its earnings conference call.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.