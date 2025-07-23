Thermo Fisher Scientific Promotes Jim Meyer To Succeed Stephen Williamson As CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced Wednesday that Stephen Williamson, senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), has decided to retire from the company, effective March 31, 2026.

The company's board of directors has approved the appointment of Jim Meyer, currently vice president of financial operations, to succeed Williamson as CFO, effective March 1, 2026.

Williamson, age 58, has led Thermo Fisher's global finance organization as CFO since 2015. He joined the company in 2001 as Vice President, European Financial Operations.

To ensure a seamless transition, Williamson and Meyer will work closely together over the coming months. Williamson will remain an active member of the Company Leadership Team until his retirement in March 2026.

Meyer, age 46, joined Thermo Fisher in 2009 and held a number of finance leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the Laboratory Products, Analytical Instruments and Customer Channels businesses.

In January 2023, he became vice president of financial operations, overseeing the finance support for all of the operating businesses within the company. Before joining Thermo Fisher, Meyer worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

