News & Insights

Markets
TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices Offering Of $2.5 Bln Of Senior Notes

November 28, 2023 — 09:03 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said that it has priced an offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The Senior Notes are $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2026, at the issue price of 99.931% of their principal amount; $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2029, at the issue price of 99.772% of their principal amount; and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.200% senior notes due 2034, at the issue price of 99.846% of their principal amount.

The offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2023. The notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis.

Thermo Fisher plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures or the repurchase of its outstanding equity securities or it may temporarily invest the net proceeds in short-term, liquid investments until they are used for their ultimate purpose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.