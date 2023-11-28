Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices Offering Of $2.5 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said that it has priced an offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The Senior Notes are $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2026, at the issue price of 99.931% of their principal amount; $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2029, at the issue price of 99.772% of their principal amount; and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.200% senior notes due 2034, at the issue price of 99.846% of their principal amount.

The offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2023. The notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis.

Thermo Fisher plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures or the repurchase of its outstanding equity securities or it may temporarily invest the net proceeds in short-term, liquid investments until they are used for their ultimate purpose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.