Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Thermo Fisher Scientific had US$21.6b in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$12.0b, its net debt is less, at about US$9.58b.

How Strong Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TMO Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Thermo Fisher Scientific had liabilities of US$7.75b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$27.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$12.0b and US$6.37b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$16.5b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a titanic market capitalization of US$254.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.72. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 23.6 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Thermo Fisher Scientific has boosted its EBIT by 75%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Thermo Fisher Scientific's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Thermo Fisher Scientific generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 83% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Thermo Fisher Scientific's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! It looks Thermo Fisher Scientific has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. We'd be very excited to see if Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

