Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (NYSE:TMO) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (NYSE:TMO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Thermo Fisher Scientific has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:TMO Price Based on Past Earnings May 11th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Thermo Fisher Scientific would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 118% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 253% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 4.5% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 15% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Thermo Fisher Scientific's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Thermo Fisher Scientific's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Thermo Fisher Scientific currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

