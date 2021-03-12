Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.18% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMO was $460.52, representing a -13.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $532.57 and a 84.05% increase over the 52 week low of $250.21.

TMO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). TMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.95. Zacks Investment Research reports TMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.17%, compared to an industry average of 22.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TMO as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FPX with an increase of 24.03% over the last 100 days. IEHS has the highest percent weighting of TMO at 4.27%.

