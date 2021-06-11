Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $464.91, the dividend yield is .22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMO was $464.91, representing a -12.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $532.57 and a 40.64% increase over the 52 week low of $330.57.

TMO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) and Bruker Corporation (BRKR). TMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.86. Zacks Investment Research reports TMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.68%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TMO as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (TMO)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (TMO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (TMO)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (TMO)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (TMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLV with an increase of 7.24% over the last 100 days. BUL has the highest percent weighting of TMO at 4.59%.

