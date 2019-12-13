Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $319.36, the dividend yield is .24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMO was $319.36, representing a -0.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $322.17 and a 53.29% increase over the 52 week low of $208.34.

TMO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). TMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.9. Zacks Investment Research reports TMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.89%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TMO as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEHS with an increase of 6.49% over the last 100 days. ACT has the highest percent weighting of TMO at 6.3%.

