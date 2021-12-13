Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $642.51, the dividend yield is .16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMO was $642.51, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $666.65 and a 48.21% increase over the 52 week low of $433.52.

TMO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). TMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $21.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.69%, compared to an industry average of 16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tmo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TMO as a top-10 holding:

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS)

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (IEHS)

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BUL with an increase of 12.66% over the last 100 days. VIRS has the highest percent weighting of TMO at 6.07%.

