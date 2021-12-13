Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $642.51, the dividend yield is .16%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TMO was $642.51, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $666.65 and a 48.21% increase over the 52 week low of $433.52.
TMO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). TMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $21.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.69%, compared to an industry average of 16.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tmo Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to TMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TMO as a top-10 holding:
- Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS)
- iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (IEHS)
- Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)
- Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is BUL with an increase of 12.66% over the last 100 days. VIRS has the highest percent weighting of TMO at 6.07%.
