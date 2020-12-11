Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $468.74, the dividend yield is .19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMO was $468.74, representing a -11.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $532.57 and a 87.34% increase over the 52 week low of $250.21.

TMO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). TMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.2. Zacks Investment Research reports TMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 55.44%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TMO as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FPX with an increase of 31.6% over the last 100 days. ACT has the highest percent weighting of TMO at 8.15%.

