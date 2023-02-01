Markets
Thermo Fisher Scientific Guides FY23 Above Estimates - Update

February 01, 2023 — 06:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings of $23.70 per share on revenues of $45.3 billion, with core organic revenue growth of 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report earnings of $23.21 per share in revenues of $43.96 billion for the year. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

