Thermo Fisher Scientific Guides FY23 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings of $23.70 per share on revenues of $45.3 billion, with core organic revenue growth of 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report earnings of $23.21 per share in revenues of $43.96 billion for the year. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.