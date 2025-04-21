THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Earnings Preview: Recent $TMO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ($TMO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,335,097,891 and earnings of $5.15 per share.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Insider Trading Activity
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 97 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 95 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 87 sales selling 112,850 shares for an estimated $61,409,032.
- STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924.
- FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122
- MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,775 shares for an estimated $3,130,857.
- GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $343,725.
- NELSON CHAI has made 2 purchases buying 20 shares for an estimated $11,037 and 1 sale selling 16 shares for an estimated $8,449.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 977 institutional investors add shares of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 1,276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,311,325 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,202,420,604
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,652,951 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $859,914,698
- FMR LLC removed 1,540,082 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $801,196,858
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,516,306 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $788,827,870
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,433,444 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $745,720,572
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,100,685 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $572,609,357
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 858,193 shares (+1905.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $446,457,744
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Government Contracts
We have seen $101,485,495 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ADDITIONAL OY1 FUNDING DOCUMENT.: $16,305,452
- OPTION YEAR TWO FUNDING DOCUMENT.: $8,141,833
- ADDITIONAL FUNDS FOR OPTION YEAR TWO.: $6,000,000
- MAINTENANCE OF THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC MASS SPECTROMETERS: $2,454,057
- PLATINUM TAQ BIOWATCH: $2,243,684
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/06/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $622.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $693.0 on 01/31/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $585.0 on 01/02/2025
- Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $622.0 on 10/24/2024
