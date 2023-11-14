News & Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase - Quick Facts

November 14, 2023 — 08:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), on Tuesday, announced that its Board has authorized the repurchase of $4 billion of shares of its common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions. This replaces the company's existing repurchase authorization, of which $1 billion was remaining.

Last week, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

