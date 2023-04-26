Thermo Fisher Scientific beats revenue estimates on biopharma services strength

April 26 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong sales in its laboratory and biopharma services unit which offset the impact of declining COVID test sales.

Total revenue for the quarter was $10.71 billion, above analysts estimates of $10.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

