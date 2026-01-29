Markets
TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

January 29, 2026 — 06:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.964 billion, or $5.21 per share. This compares with $1.830 billion, or $4.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.475 billion or $6.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $12.215 billion from $11.395 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.964 Bln. vs. $1.830 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.21 vs. $4.78 last year. -Revenue: $12.215 Bln vs. $11.395 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.