Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.964 billion, or $5.21 per share. This compares with $1.830 billion, or $4.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.475 billion or $6.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $12.215 billion from $11.395 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.964 Bln. vs. $1.830 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.21 vs. $4.78 last year. -Revenue: $12.215 Bln vs. $11.395 Bln last year.

