Markets
NVDA

Thermo Fisher Scientific And NVIDIA Partner To Advance AI-Powered Laboratory Automation

January 13, 2026 — 01:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the adoption of AI-based solutions and laboratory automation at scale. By combining Thermo Fisher's expertise in scientific instruments and lab software with NVIDIA's advanced AI platform, the partnership aims to enhance automation, accuracy, and speed across laboratories worldwide.

Today, many laboratory processes—from experiment design and sample preparation to instrument setup and data interpretation—are still performed manually. The collaboration seeks to modernize these workflows by embedding AI capabilities into instruments, connecting laboratory infrastructure and data to powerful AI software, and augmenting scientists' ability to design, execute, and analyze experiments more efficiently.

Thermo Fisher will integrate its solutions with NVIDIA's AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA DGX Spark, a desktop supercomputer, and advanced models such as NVIDIA NeMo™ and NVIDIA BioNeMo. This integration will evolve scientific instrumentation to interact seamlessly with scientists, offering an intuitive user experience that democratizes access to next-generation scientific discovery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.