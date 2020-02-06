Markets
Thermo Fisher Scientific Achieves #36 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Honeywell International

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) has taken over the #36 spot from Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc versus Honeywell International Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TMO plotted in blue; HON plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMO vs. HON:

TMO is currently trading up about 0.2%, while HON is up about 0.3% midday Thursday.

