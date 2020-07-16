Thermo Fisher raises bid for Qiagen to 43 eur/shr

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N said on Thursday it had decided to raise its bid for Qiagen QIA.DE to 43 euros ($49.06) per share to reflect the German genetic test maker's improved business prospects since the coronavirus pandemic.

Thermo Fisher's cash offer represents a 35% premium to Qiagen's closing price on March 2, the two companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5214; Reuters Messaging: caroline.copley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.