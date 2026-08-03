Thermo Fisher Raises 2026 Outlook After Strong Second-Quarter Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO raised its 2026 outlook after second-quarter earnings and revenues exceeded expectations. The update reflects stronger customer activity, better acquisition performance and improved operating leverage.

The key question is whether the higher forecast marks a durable recovery across end markets or a near-term improvement that could still be disrupted by currency swings, uneven regional demand and cost pressure.

Over the past 12 months, TMO stock has gained 23.1%, outperforming the industry’s 8% decline.



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Thermo Fisher’s Q2 Beat Reset Expectations

Adjusted earnings increased 13% year over year to $6.03 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues rose 10% to $11.99 billion and beat the consensus mark by 2.7%, while organic revenue growth reached 5%.

Growth was broad across end markets. Pharma and biotech, industrial and applied, and diagnostics and healthcare each advanced at a mid-single-digit rate, while academic and government demand increased in the low single digits.

TMO’s Raised Guidance Points to Better Demand

Management lifted its 2026 revenue forecast to $47.4 billion-$48.1 billion and adjusted earnings guidance to $24.93-$25.33 per share. The earnings range implies growth of 9%-11% from 2025.

Thermo Fisher now expects organic revenue growth near the upper end of its 3%-4% range. The outlook includes all of the second-quarter outperformance and a modest improvement in the second half, supporting the view that customer activity is strengthening rather than merely shifting between quarters.

Here's what the consensus estimates suggest for the company's earnings and revenues.



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Thermo Fisher’s Margins Show Operating Leverage

Adjusted operating income increased 15% to $2.74 billion, and adjusted operating margin expanded 90 basis points to 22.8%. Productivity and volume leverage offset unfavorable mix while preserving investment in growth initiatives.

Profitability improved across all four reporting segments. Analytical Instruments delivered the largest margin gain, with adjusted operating margin rising 420 basis points to 23%, helped by productivity, volume leverage, foreign exchange and favorable mix.

TMO’s Acquisitions Increase the Guidance Impact

Acquisitions are expected to contribute $1.6 billion to 2026 revenues and 32 cents to adjusted earnings per share. Clario added digital endpoint data capabilities, while the filtration and separation business expanded Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offering across upstream and downstream workflows.

Agilent Technologies Inc. A also operates across life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets, making it a relevant comparison for laboratory demand and instrument spending. Danaher Corporation DHR, with businesses spanning life sciences and diagnostics, provides another read on bioprocessing and healthcare-related customer activity.

TMO Faces Currency and Macro Headwinds

Foreign exchange remains a restraint. Management reduced the expected 2026 revenue benefit from currency movements by $100 million to $200 million, and recent rate changes created a 5-cent adjusted earnings headwind for the second half.

Demand also remains uneven. North America and China each grew only in the low single digits during the quarter, while tariffs, inflation and geopolitical disruption could pressure costs, delay purchasing decisions and limit the volume leverage needed to achieve the planned margin expansion.

What TMO’s Ratings Say After the Guidance Lift

The raised outlook improves the operating picture, but the investment case remains balanced. Better demand, acquisition contributions and margin expansion support earnings growth, while currency volatility, macroeconomic uncertainty, leverage and competition remain meaningful offsets.

TMO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Momentum Score of A points to favorable recent price and earnings-estimate trends, but the Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and VGM Score of C suggest a more measured setup across valuation and growth factors.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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