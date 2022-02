Feb 2 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N reported a 1.4% rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, boosted by a rebound in demand for coronavirus tests due to the spread of the Omicron variant and materials for vaccine production.

