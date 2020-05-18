Thermo Fisher Publishes Offer Document For Tender Offer For QIAGEN Shares

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) published the offer document for its voluntary tender offer for all of the ordinary shares of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) at an offer price of 39 euros per share. The QIAGEN Managing Board and Supervisory Board have unanimously recommended that the company's shareholders accept the tender offer.

The period for acceptance of the tender offer commenced on May 18, 2020, and is scheduled to end at midnight on July 27, 2020. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.