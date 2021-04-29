Thermo Fisher profit beats estimates on vaccine-making demand surge

Recasts lead, adds specialty diagnostics unit sales, share movement

April 29 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday boosted by revenue at its life sciences unit, which makes raw materials used in COVID-19 vaccines, offsetting slowing demand for tests that detect the coronavirus.

As vaccinations gain steam across the globe, diagnostic companies like Abbott Laboratories ABT.N have seen demand easing for some of its COVID-19 tests, stoking fears of slowing growth for the business.

Sales at Thermo Fisher's specialty diagnostics unit, which makes tests for COVID-19, rose 68.6% to $1.62 billion, but missed analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

The world's largest scientific instruments maker said first-quarter revenue in its life sciences segment rose to $4.20 billion from $1.77 billion a year earlier, a jump of 137%, beating analysts' average estimate of $4.16 billion.

Thermo Fisher in March said it would work with Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNtech SE 22UAy.DE to produce their COVID-19 vaccine in Italy.

Excluding items, the company earned $7.21 per share in the quarter, above Wall Street expectations of $6.45 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said net income rose to $2.34 billion, or $5.88 per share, for the three months to April 3, from $788 million, or $1.97 per share, a year earlier.

Thermo Fisher's quarterly revenue rose 59% to $9.91 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $9.72 billion.

Shares of the company were trading down 1.2% at $479 before the bell.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.