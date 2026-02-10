Thermo Fisher Prices $3.8 Bln Senior Notes To Fund Clario Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), a life science and clinical research company, on Tuesday announced it has priced a $3.8 billion senior notes offering to partially fund its pending acquisition of Clario Holdings, Inc.

Thermo Fisher expects the offering to close on or about February 12.

The offering comprises $1.0 billion of 4.215% senior notes due 2031 priced at par, $750 million of 4.550% senior notes due 2033 priced at 99.783%, $1.3 billion of 4.902% senior notes due 2036 priced at par, and $750 million of 5.546% senior notes due 2046 priced at par.

Interest on the notes will be paid on a semi-annual basis.

Net proceeds will be used to pay a portion of the cash for the Clario acquisition.

The company said that, pending the completion of the transaction, proceeds may also be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions, debt repayment or refinancing, working capital, capital expenditures, share repurchases, or short-term investments.

Thermo Fisher Scientific closed the regular trading session on February 10, at $546.76, up $3.93 or 0.72%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $549, gaining $2.24 or 0.41%, as of 12:18 AM EST.

