Thermo Fisher price target lowered to $718 from $767 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Thermo Fisher (TMO) to $718 from $767 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3earnings callwas “more positive” that its results, and the firm remains positive on the stock, with Life Sciences Solutions segment seeing bioproduction momentum and sales with Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment not seeing biotech slowdown, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

