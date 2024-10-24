News & Insights

Stocks

Thermo Fisher price target lowered to $718 from $767 at RBC Capital

October 24, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Thermo Fisher (TMO) to $718 from $767 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3earnings callwas “more positive” that its results, and the firm remains positive on the stock, with Life Sciences Solutions segment seeing bioproduction momentum and sales with Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment not seeing biotech slowdown, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.