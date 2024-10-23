Thermo Fisher price target lowered to $610 from $620 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott lowered the firm’s price target on Thermo Fisher (TMO) to $610 from $620 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after the company reported an in-line quarter among elevated expectations. The firm sees solid execution in a very tough Tools demand environment with such low visibility into the demand recovery.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.