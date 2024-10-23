News & Insights

Thermo Fisher price target lowered to $610 from $620 at Barclays

October 23, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott lowered the firm’s price target on Thermo Fisher (TMO) to $610 from $620 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after the company reported an in-line quarter among elevated expectations. The firm sees solid execution in a very tough Tools demand environment with such low visibility into the demand recovery.

Read More on TMO:

