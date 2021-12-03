Markets
PPD

Thermo Fisher-PPD Merger Gets Clearance From CMA - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority or the CMA in the UK, has cleared the anticipated acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. of PPD, Inc. The CMA has decided, on the information currently available to it, not to refer the merger to a phase 2 investigation.

In April 2021, Thermo Fisher and PPD, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which Thermo Fisher will acquire PPD for $47.50 per share for a total cash purchase price of $17.4 billion plus the assumption of approximately $3.5 billion of net debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPD TMO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular