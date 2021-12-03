Thermo Fisher-PPD Merger Gets Clearance From CMA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority or the CMA in the UK, has cleared the anticipated acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. of PPD, Inc. The CMA has decided, on the information currently available to it, not to refer the merger to a phase 2 investigation.

In April 2021, Thermo Fisher and PPD, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which Thermo Fisher will acquire PPD for $47.50 per share for a total cash purchase price of $17.4 billion plus the assumption of approximately $3.5 billion of net debt.

