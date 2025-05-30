Thermo Fisher Launches New Spectral Flow Cytometer: Stock to Gain?

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has unveiled its latest innovation, the spectral-enabled Invitrogen Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer. The solution allows immunology and immuno-oncology researchers to automate and streamline workflows to obtain more detailed and accurate insights from critical cellular samples.

The Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer is the latest advancement in the company’s extensive portfolio of flow cytometry solutions, including the Attune CytPix and NxT instruments.

Likely Trend of TMO Stock Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, TMO shares edged up 0.8%, closing at $403.75. Given that the company has a strong track record of advancing scientific knowledge by offering innovative tools that enhance lab efficiency, data accuracy and overall research capabilities, we expect that the latest development will positively boost the market sentiment toward TMO stock.

Presently, Thermo Fisher boasts a market capitalization of $151.80 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts a 2.1% increase in the company’s earnings and 1.9% growth in revenues, both on a year-over-year basis. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Importance of TMO’s New Launch

As the field of flow cytometry grows and research needs become more complex, scientists require access to even more data from cells, which can help provide insights into how diseases, including cancer, manifest and progress in the body. Traditional cytometers frequently face issues with complex data analysis, non-intuitive interfaces and frequent clogs, which can slow down the research process and cause waste of often irreplaceable tissue samples.



The Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer features the legacy core acoustic focusing technology, which accelerates sample analysis, significantly reducing processing times while maintaining exceptional sensitivity. Its clog-resistant design reduces stoppages and sample waste to allow labs to operate more reliably with minimal sample volume. Additionally, the instrument is equipped with six lasers and 51 fluorescent detectors, enabling detailed and accurate insights from each sample.

Lastly, the Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer is designed for extended operation without needing fluid changes, maximizing lab productivity. Built-in cameras, automated maintenance and remote diagnostics help ensure ease of use for researchers of all experience levels.

Industry Prospects Favoring Thermo Fisher

Per a Research report, the flow cytometry market was valued at $4.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% through 2030. Key factors fueling the market’s growth are the increasing incidences of cancer, immunodeficiency disorders and infectious diseases. Moreover, heightened research and development investments in biotechnology, life science and biopharmaceutical research have contributed to a leveraged demand for flow cytometry instruments.

More Updates From Thermo Fisher

Last week, the company introduced the Thermo Scientific TruNarc Delta and Tau Handheld Narcotics Analyzers to help communities combat known and emerging narcotics and illicit substances. The user-friendly devices come with touchless technology and an expanded chemical library, empowering frontline law enforcement officials to identify more than 1,200 substances in the field.

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past three months,TMO shares have fallen 22.9% compared with the industry’s 11.2% decline.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Hims & Hers Health HIMS and Prestige Consumer Healthcare PBH. While Phibro Animal Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Hims & Hers Health and Prestige Consumer Health each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have jumped 3.6% to $2.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 37.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth. Its earnings yield of 8.7% compares comfortably with the industry’s 0.5% yield. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.6%.

Hims & Hers Health shares have surged 172.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have jumped 12.5% to 72 cents in the past 30 days. HIMS’ earnings beat estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 19.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share have increased 1 cent to $4.77 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 37.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth. PBH’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched on one occasion, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 1.5%.

