Thermo Fisher launches $12 billion bid for Qiagen

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Instruments maker Thermo Fisher TMO.N has launched a 10.4 billion euro ($11.59 billion) bid for genetic testing company Qiagen NV QIA.DE, QGEN.N, Qiagen said on Tuesday.

At 39 euros per share, the offer price represents a 23% premium to Qiagen's closing price on March 2, the company said, adding the bid assumed 1.26 billion euros in net debt.

Qiagen in November said it had started to review options, including a sale, after the group received several indications of interest from potential suitors.

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

