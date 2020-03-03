Thermo Fisher launches $12 billion bid for Qiagen

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Instruments maker Thermo Fisher TMO.N has launched a 10.4 billion euro ($11.59 billion) bid for genetic testing company Qiagen NV QIA.DE, QGEN.N, Qiagen said on Tuesday.

The offer price represents a 23% premium to Qiagen's closing price on March 2, the company said.

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.