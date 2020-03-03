BioTech

Thermo Fisher launches $12 billion bid for Qiagen

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Instruments maker Thermo Fisher has launched a 10.4 billion euro ($11.59 billion) bid for genetic testing company Qiagen NV, Qiagen said on Tuesday.

The offer price represents a 23% premium to Qiagen's closing price on March 2, the company said.

