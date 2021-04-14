Thermo Fisher in late talks to buy PPD for over $15 bln - WSJ

Adds shares, background

April 14 (Reuters) - Medical device company Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N is nearing a deal to buy contract research firm PPD Inc PPD.O for more than $15 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies could finalize a deal as soon as this week, the report said. [https://on.wsj.com/3dgGWuc]

Shares of PPD closed 12% higher at $43, while Thermo Fisher fell 1.4% to $478.

PPD provides clinical development and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government organizations. It has a market capitalization of $13.4 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Neither company responded immediately to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

