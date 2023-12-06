News & Insights

Thermo Fisher Enters 15-yr Virtual Power Purchasing Agreement With Ib Vogt

December 06, 2023

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced a 15-year virtual power purchasing agreement with solar developer ib vogt. Thermo Fisher's 91-megawatt portion of the Serbal solar project will deliver approximately 192,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually. The project is anticipated to be operational in January 2025.

Eurofins Scientific has collaborated in the deal for a 36-megawatt portion of the project. Thermo Fisher's share will match over half of its addressable European sites with 100% renewable electricity.

To further accelerate climate progress, Thermo Fisher has established a commitment to achieve 80% renewable electricity globally by 2030.

